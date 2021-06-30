Situation peaceful but there is tension in air: NCW chief after visiting riot-hit Delhi

KG Halli riot: NIA arrests key conspirator and absconding accused Syed Abbas

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, June 30: In a recent development, the NIA on Wednesday said it has arrested key conspirator and absconding accused Syed Abbas in connection with his involvement in conspiracy and rioting on August 11, at KG Halli police station in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

According to a press releqase, the 38-year-old Abbas, a resident of Govindpur of the Bengaluru city, was arrested after investigation in the case revealed that he was actively involved in burning vehicles and attacking police officers on duty at KG Halli Police Station.

PM Modi meets council of ministers, urge them to spread awareness on COVID protocols, vaccination

"Investigation has revealed that accused Abbas is the president of SDPI Nagawara, Bengaluru Ward. He along with his co-conspirators including other charge-sheeted accused persons are office bearers of SDPI Nagawara and were actively involved in burning vehicles and attacking police officers on duty at KG Halli Police Station," a press release said.

The official said Abbas was produced before a NIA Special Court in Bengaluru, which sent him to the agency's custody for custodial interrogation for 6 days.

Adar Poonawalla confident of getting EMA's approval in a month for Covishield

The FIR was originally registered on August 12, 2020 at KG Hali Police Station in Bengaluru relating to the rioting by an unruly mob armed with deadly weapons, who had unlawfully gathered outside the Police Station.

Earlier, the mob had attacked and injured many police officers. They had also set fire to the Police Station using Petrol bombs. Government vehicles parked in the vicinity of the police station were damaged.

On September 21, 2020, the case was handed over to the NIA, which registered its own case and began probing the violent incident.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 22:41 [IST]