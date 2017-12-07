Kerala: Women’s Commission seeks police action against trolls on Hijab girls

The Kerala Women's Commission has sought police action against trolls for insulting Muslim women college students who participated in a World Aids Day flash mob wearing hijab on December 1 in Mallapuram. The health department of the district had organised several events on AIDS awareness.

Muslim women college students dancing in flashmob
In one of the flash mobs, three college girls were dancing to super-hit Malayalam film song 'Jimmikki Kammal'.

Even a radio jockey in Doha, R J Sooraj, was lso trolled for speaking in favour of those college girls. In the video uploaded on Facebook, he had asked why were those who speak about the freedom of Hadiya not respecting the freedom of these girls.

