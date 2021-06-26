How Kerala's SMILE scheme is helping kin of COVID victims

India

pti-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, June 26: Covid-19, the viral disease that has caused a worldwide pandemic, has orphaned many. An entire family has been destroyed due to the death of the sole bread-winner of a family.

In a bid to help those families, the Kerala State Women Development Corporation (KSWDC) has come out with a self- employment loan scheme to support families that lost their sole bread winners to COVID-19.

The scheme titled 'SMILE,' targeting women dependents of those who died due to the deadly disease, would be implemented with the support of the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation and the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation.

Applications have been invited to the self-employment loan scheme which is expected to benefit a large number of women.

The women dependents of those persons, who died due to COVID-19 and belonged to the age group of 18- 60 years, were eligible for the loan.

A total of Rs five lakh would be received as maximum loan amount at an interest of six per cent, the statement said adding that of this up to Rs one lakh can be subsidised.

Those who are availing the loan should be a permanent resident of Kerala and their annual income should not exceed Rs three lakh. The applicants should register on the website www.kswdc.org before July 15.