Kerala TET Results 2018 declared, how to check

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Dec 15: The Kerala TET Results 2018 have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

Exams were held to select candidates for teaching in primary, upper primary and high schools in government schools across Kerala. The exam was held on October 20, October 21 and 28th October. Now, the exam results are out and they can be checked on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

How to check Kerala TET Results 2018:

Go to ktet.kerala.gov.in

Click on results published October 2018

Enter required details on next page

Submit

Download

View results

Take a printout