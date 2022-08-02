YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Kerala reports fifth monkeypox case; India's total tally reaches 7

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 02: A 30 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE last month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the fifth case of the virus from the southern state.

    With this recent addition, the total number of monkeypox cases reached seven in the country.

    A healthcare worker inspects a patient who showed symptoms of monkeypox after returning from abroad
    A healthcare worker inspects a patient who showed symptoms of monkeypox after returning from abroad. PTI Photo

    Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said the man had arrived at the Calicut Airport on July 27 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Malappuram district. His health condition is stable, she said.

    Those who were in close contact with him, including his parents, are being closely monitored. It is the fifth case of Monkeypox reported in the state, she said. The first patient was discharged and the condition of others was stable, the minister added.

    Meanwhile, the state government confirmed that samples of a 22-year-old man, who died on 30 July, tested positive, making him India's first monkeypox-related fatality.

    Rajasthan also reported its first suspected case of the disease Monday with a 20-year-old man being admitted to a government hospital with a fever for the past four days and rashes on the body.

    Explained: How monkeypox differs from chickenpoxExplained: How monkeypox differs from chickenpox

    According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis -- a virus transmitted to humans from animals -- with symptoms similar to small pox although clinically less severe.

    Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limiting disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.

    Comments

    More KERALA News  

    Read more about:

    kerala monkeypox treatment disease

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X