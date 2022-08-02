Kerala reports fifth monkeypox case; India's total tally reaches 7

Holidays in parts of the Kerala as rains continue to lash

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 02: A 30 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE last month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the fifth case of the virus from the southern state.

With this recent addition, the total number of monkeypox cases reached seven in the country.

Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said the man had arrived at the Calicut Airport on July 27 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Malappuram district. His health condition is stable, she said.

Those who were in close contact with him, including his parents, are being closely monitored. It is the fifth case of Monkeypox reported in the state, she said. The first patient was discharged and the condition of others was stable, the minister added.

Meanwhile, the state government confirmed that samples of a 22-year-old man, who died on 30 July, tested positive, making him India's first monkeypox-related fatality.

Rajasthan also reported its first suspected case of the disease Monday with a 20-year-old man being admitted to a government hospital with a fever for the past four days and rashes on the body.

According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis -- a virus transmitted to humans from animals -- with symptoms similar to small pox although clinically less severe.

Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limiting disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.