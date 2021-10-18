YouTube
    Kerala rains: bride, groom get married after reaching flooded hall in a cooking vessel

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18: Amidst tragic news pouring in of people going missing in landslides and bodies being found after the heavy rains which lashed the state in the last three days, there was a pleasant development of a couple - both health workers - braving flooded roads here and reaching their wedding hall in a large aluminium cooking vessel to get married on Monday.

    Entering wedlock in a flooded hall at Thalavady here adjacent to a nearby temple, where they were scheduled to get married initially and which too was filled with water, the couple were joined by a limited number of relatives, PTI reported

    Akash and Aishwarya were seen travelling in the cooking vessel in TV channel visuals.

    After their wedding, the couple told reporters - who were covering the rising water levels in the district and had arrived at the hall after hearing about the nuptials - that due to Covid they had kept invitees to a minimum.

    They said that since they had scheduled the wedding for Monday, they decided to go ahead with it as it was an auspicious event and did not want to delay it.

    They said when they arrived at the temple a few days ago, there was no water, but after the heavy rains in the past two days, the place got flooded.

    The couple are health workers working at a hospital in Chengannur here.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 13:21 [IST]
