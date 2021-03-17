YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala polls: Firebrand woman leader Sobha Surendran to be BJP candidate in Kazhakootam

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 17: Firebrand woman leader Sobha Surendran has been fielded by BJP from the Kazhakootam constituency here for the April 6 state assembly polls. An announcement in this regard was made by the party''s central leadership on Wednesday.

    Sobha Surendran to be BJP candidate in Kazhakootam

    Union Minister V Muraleedharan was fielded by the party in the 2016 assembly polls and was defeated by around 7000 votes. Sobha is expected to give a tough fight to LDF candidate Kadakkampally Surendran, Devaswom and Tourism minister, whois seeking re-election from the same seat. Dr S S Lal is the UDF candidate.

    The BJP also released the names of its three other candidates on Wednesday. In Mananthavady (ST) seat, Mukundan Palliyara has been fielded. The party had earlier announced the name of Manikantan, belonging to the Paniya tribe and working as a teaching assistant in the Veterinary Science University in Wayanad. However, he had turned down the offer saying he was not keen on entering the political arena.

    Bitty Sudheer has been fielded in Karunagappally, while M Sunil will be contesting from Kollam. Earlier, the saffron party had released its list of 112 candidates, including Metroman E Sreedharan, former Union minister K J Alphons, former DGP Jacob Thomas and actor Suresh Gopi.

    BJP state president K Surendran has been fielded from two constituencies-- Konni and Manjeshwaram. The party has fielded candidates in 115 of the 140 constituencies and the remaining 25 seats have been given to its four NDA allies, including BDJS (Bharath Dharma Jana Sena) and AIADMK.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp politics

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 14:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X