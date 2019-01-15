Kerala: PM Modi to inaugurate Kollam bypass today

Kollam, Jan 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated Kollam bypass in Kerala. The bypass, by now popularly called the Kollam bypass, is a two-lane, 13 km stretch built at a cost of Rs 352 crores from Mevaram to Kavanad in Kollam district of the state.

With the inauguration of the bypass, people travelling on the National Highway 66 from Kochi and Alappuzha can proceed towards Thiruvananthapuram without entering Kollam town.

After the inauguration, PM Modi said, "We've often seen infrastructure projects get stalled for various reasons. Public money is wasted due to cost and time over-runs. We decided that this culture of wastage of public money can't continue. Through PRAGATI, we're accelerating projects and overcoming problems."

"When we formed a government, only 56 per cent of rural habitations were connected by a road. Today more than 90 per cent of rural habitations are connected by a road. I am sure that we will definitely achieve the target of 100 per cent soon, " said PM Modi.

Months ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Kollam bypass has become a bone of contention between the political parties as far as its inauguration is concerned. The state government had announced that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate it on February 2. But in a coup of sorts, the BJP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do it on January 15.

Left leader argued that the construction started while CPM's P. Rajendran was the MP and the third phase gained momentum after the Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power in 2016.

The BJP alleged that the state government was trying to take credit for it while it was done with the help of the central government. Hence, the development project has become a bone of contention between CPM and BJP.