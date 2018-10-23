Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2018 date: Expect by October end

New Delhi, Oct 23: The Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2018 will be released soon. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

Earlier it was being said that the results would be declared on October 22. However the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE said that the news was incorrect. The Board officials say that the result would be declared either on October 29 or October 30.

Currently the evaluation process is in its final stages. This process would be completed by tomorrow (Wednesday, October 24). The marks would then be tabulated following which the results would be released.

It may be recalled that the exams were postponed due to severe floods in Kerala. The results once declared would be available on dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.