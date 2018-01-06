Kerala: Online sex racket being run from a lodge in Kochi busted, 14 held

Kochi : $ex racket busted by cops, 14 people arrested including 5 women | Oneindia News

Kochi, Jan 6: Fourteen people were arrested for allegedly running an online sex racket from a lodge in Kochi Kerala. Among the arrested, is a woman from Delhi, who is said to be the kingpin.

Police officials said they closely monitored certain websites through which allegedly arrangements were being made for indulging in immoral activities.

Following this, the lodge was yesterday raided and 14 persons were arrested, police said. Besides the kingpin of the racket, those arrested include five women, four transgenders, three customers and the lodge manager, police said.

The sex racket was being run with the support of the lodge manager, they said, adding all those arrested have been booked for immoral trafficking.

[OneIndia investigation pulls the mask off a group sharing pedophile content in Kerala]

On January 4, Kanpur police claimed to have unearthed a sex racket allegedly being run from a flat in Pheelkhana and arrested seven, including four women. All of them were booked for immortal trafficking.

PTI