Kerala on NYT's tourist destination list

Kerala, the only Indian State to make it to the list, features at number 13 and is recognised for its 'Responsible Tourism' initiatives.

From UNESCO to National Geographic, Kerala has always held a special place for its diverse geography, rich tradition, beautiful landscape and vibrant culture. Now, there is yet another recognition for the 'God's own country' with the New York Times (NYT) listing Kerala as one of the 52 places in the world to visit in 2023. Kerala, the only Indian State to claim a place in the list, features at number 13 in the list and is recognized for its 'Responsible Tourism' initiatives.

The first 12 places ahead of Kerala featured in the list include London, Morioka in Japan, Arizona's Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Kilmartin Glen in Scotland, Auckland, California's Palm Springs, Kangaroo Island in Australia, Albania's Vjosa River, Accra in Ghana, Tromso in Norway, Brazil's Lencois Maranhenses National Park and Bhutan.

What NYT says about Kerala

The State made it to the list for its beaches and backwaters and the NYT listed activities like learning to climb a palm tree or visiting a temple as the to-do things in Kerala but did not limit these typical activities alone. It went beyond the known and talked about getting to know the sustainable taste of village life.

"In Kumarakom, one of several 'responsible tourism destinations' in the state, visitors can paddle through jungly canals, weave rope from coconut fibre and even learn to climb a palm tree. In Maravanthuruthu, visitors can follow a storytelling trail and enjoy village street art before taking in an evening performance of a traditional temple dance," the article said.

Overseas tourism industry eyeing India

The New York Times also lauded the Kerala government's 'award-winning approach' that allows visitors to experience village life.

Kerala's Responsible Tourism mission

As per the Responsible Tourism Mission launched by Kerala tourism, all tourism destinations in Kerala will focus on being people-friendly, local community-friendly and environment-friendly. As of now, the project is being carried out in Kumarakom, Thekkady, Vythiri, Ambalavayal, Kumbalangi, Bekal and Kovalam.

The project Responsible Tourism is inspired by the 'Tourism for Inclusive Growth' slogan of the United Nations World Tourism Organization. The state government recently launched a project named STREET in selected spots for the visitors to experience the diverse offerings of these places. The STREET is an acronym for Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic, and Tourism hubs.

Green street, cultural street, village life experience street, experiential tourism street, agri-tourism street, water street and art street are the themes that have been planned as part of the project.

Street trail of Maravanthurtuhu

Maravanthurtuhu found a special mention in the New York Times' article when it recommended that visitors can follow a storytelling trail and enjoy village street art.

Maravanthuruthu, a lake-side village in Kottayam that had opened the first water street for tourists in the State, and now its two kilometre-long art street is splashed with a bouquet of murals painted across its concrete canvases. As part of a camp organised at the village here, about 50 artists had left their stamp on compound walls and houses, adding colour and vivacity by tonnes. The efforts, not just got noticed, but have now been hailed globally at such a platform.

Vaikathashtami festival

Another mention in the New York Times' article is that of temple festivals such as Vaikathashtami festival.

According to the Kerala tourism website, the twelve-day annual festival of Vaikathashtami falls in the Malayalam month of 'Vrischikam' (scorpion), corresponding to the months of November/December. The festival is celebrated at the Vaikom Mahadeva temple, situated on the banks of the Vembanad Lake at Vaikom (Vaikkom), with its fascinating Kerala style temple architecture.

The temple is known as 'Dakshinakasi' or the Kashi of the South. (Kashi is considered the holiest of Hindu pilgrim centres, located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh). From dance recitals, Kathakali performances, music concerts to pageantry, the festival is a rich cultural fare for visitors of all age groups. The final day of the festival is marked by a grand procession in which the 'thidambu' (replica of the presiding deity) is carried on elephant back, joined by processions from nearby temples, according to the website.

Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 9:38 [IST]