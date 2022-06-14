Kerala MP writes to DGCA over alleged assault attempt on CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Air passengers who violate Covid norms should be put on no-fly list: Delhi HC to DGCA

New Delhi, Jun 14: A day after two youth Congress raised slogans inside a flight against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) MP from Kerala Dr V Sivadasan has written a letter to the Director-General of DGCA alleging that there was an assault attempt on the CM inside the flight on Monday.

In the letter, he claimed that the incident occurred on Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram flight.

"I would like to invite your attention to the heinous attempt to physically attack the Honorable Chief Minister of Kerala Sri Pinarayi Vijayan, posing a grave threat to his life and security in complete violation of Aircraft Security Rules and conventions, in the Indigo flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on 13 June 2022," Dr Sivadasan said in the letter.

Demanding an investigation & stringent action on the matter, he stated, "The highly condemnable incident should be promptly investigated and stringent action should be taken against the offenders who have tried to assault the Hon, Chief Minister of Kerala."

The video of the incident was apparently captured on camera and it went viral. Reportedly, two Youth Congress activists wearing black shirts resorted to sloganeering inside the flight seeking the CM's resignation in the gold smuggling case.

Youth Congress State vice-president and former MLA KS Sabarinathan posted a video on his social media page in which he claimed that two workers from the party raised slogans against the CM and they were pushed by CPI(M) leader and LDF convenor E P Jayarajan.

The Kerala CM is under attack from Congress and BJP following the allegations made by Swapna Suresh over his role in the gold smuggling case.

The youths identified as Mattannur block panchayat president Farseen Majeed and district secretary Naveen Kumar were later arrested following their protests at the airport premises.