Kerala Love Jihad case: I want to go with my husband,says Hadiya

Shafin Jahan's wife Hadiya, who is on her way to Delhi to appear before the Supreme Court, said she wants to go with her husband.

"I am a Muslim. I want to go with my husband. Nobody forced me to convert," Hadiya told media persons.

pic.twitter.com/w9JzcmBw9Z — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2017

Earlier, Sheffin Jahan, husband of Hadiya filed a complaint stating that attempts are being made to reconvert her to Hinduism ahead of her being produced in Supreme Court on Monday.

The National Investigation Agency has said that Hadiya had married a Muslim man of her own will. The NIA in its status report said that it also did not find any financial trail linking Hadiya or others in the case.

The top court had on August 16 directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the incident under the supervision of retired apex court judge, Justice R V Raveendran.

OneIndia News