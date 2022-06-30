Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check 'Karunya Plus KN 427' winning numbers list for June 30

Kochi, Jun 30: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya Plus KN 427' on Thursday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check The Winning Numbers

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

PZ 283202

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

PN 283202 PO 283202

PP 283202 PR 283202

PS 283202 PT 283202

PU 283202 PV 283202

PW 283202 PX 283202 PY 283202

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

PV 837630

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

PN 974747

PO 213100

PP 229212

PR 608041

PS 344895

PT 375006

PU 125550

PV 138892

PW 230745

PX 114600

PY 654819

PZ 806942

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0016 0330 0883 1722 2189 2536 3102 3877 4138 4362 5231 5235 5683 5906 6257 6380 7126 7271

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0222 0264 0265 0589 0820 1018 1159 1430 1749 1947 2521 2611 3127 3181 3359 3490 4067 4151 4814 4951 5051 5268 5386 5744 6392 6822 6915 7801 7962 8251 8419 9390 9395 9635

6th Price - Rs. 5,00/-

0061 0479 0794 0839 0941 1039 1149 1289 1438 1473 1515 1559 1661 2017 2270 2391 2542 2600 2794 3081 3088 3093 3158 3182 3270 3377 3475 3615 3766 3821 3843 3934 4012 4056 4713 4723 4745 4755 4821 4823 4983 5209 5237 5263 5298 5323 5402 5605 5641 6160 6169 6317 6342 6373 6780 6856 6864 6916 7046 7051 7163 7191 7363 7614 7633 7773 7896 8096 8219 8420 8483 8581 8586 8840 9009 9094 9261 9266 9848 9863

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

0040 0041 0042 0182 0492 0549 0659 0735 0748 0893 0899 1102 1150 1198 1257 1267 1270 1319 1339 1383 1536 1562 1620 1741 1755 1762 1951 1994 1998 2214 2232 2291 2315 2347 2396 2501 2535 2572 2593 2652 2740 2886 2978 3059 3193 3225 3590 3592 3602 3611 3652 3710 3742 3744 3780 3846 3853 3907 3959 3967 4272 4310 4331 4488 4493 4637 5010 5073 5095 5221 5242 5282 5377 5399 5442 5451 5569 5633 5954 5989 6151 6341 6377 6563 6670 6695 6785 6881 6899 6917 6936 6980 6984 7091 7102 7177 7237 7277 7525 7651 7652 7664 7724 7858 7965 8021 8150 8265 8440 8467 8539 8612 8620 8956 8977 9062 9085 9174 9392 9441 9450 9515 9603 9652 9840 9905

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya Plus KN 427' Result Today 30-6-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

