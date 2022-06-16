YouTube
    Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya Plus KN 425' winning numbers list for June 16

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Jun 16: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya Plus KN 425' on Thursday at 3 pm.

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    Kerala Lottery result today: Check Karunya Plus KN 425 result date, time, winning numbers, and prize money

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
    2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    5th Prize: Rs 1,000
    6th Prize: Rs 500
    7th Prize: Rs 100
    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Check The Winning Numbers

    1st Price - PU 890745 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

    Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

    PN 890745 PO 890745 PP 890745 PR 890745 PS 890745
    PT 890745 PV 890745 PW 890745 PX 890745 PY 890745
    PZ 890745

    2nd Price - PR 119521 (GURUVAYOOR)

    3rd Price - PN 239138 (KOTTAYAM)

    2) PO 790834 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
    3) PP 899777 (CHERTHALA)
    4) PR 634206 (PALAKKAD)
    5) PS 715814 (CHITTUR)
    6) PT 615206 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
    7) PU 813950 (ERNAKULAM)
    8) PV 302774 (ALAPPUZHA)
    9) PW 923023 (THRISSUR)
    10) PX 303750 (ALAPPUZHA)
    11) PY 284757 (GURUVAYOOR)
    12) PZ 685649 (CHERTHALA)

    4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

    1239 1484 2171 2586 3279
    5424 5598 6202 6261 6945
    7049 8117 8606 8688 8892
    9062 9259 9602

    5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

    0084 0143 0570 0709 0757
    0918 1195 1204 1355 1423
    1950 2151 2269 3293 3900
    3973 4061 4332 4532 4609
    4881 4895 5369 6481 6483
    6962 7370 7441 7778 7971
    8095 8583 9458 9555

    6th Price - Rs. 500/-
    0001 0277 0368 0447 0512
    0577 0790 0889 1022 1187
    1285 1295 1349 1513 1562
    1769 1813 1894 2211 2212
    2524 2570 2596 2623 2723
    2852 2963 2977 3121 3256
    3378 3445 3543 3662 3692
    3755 3864 3898 3931 3981
    4186 4266 4301 4422 4465
    4685 4728 4815 4967 5225
    5542 5878 6062 6077 6301
    6349 6964 7001 7067 7243
    7251 7328 7532 7591 7665
    8116 8164 8334 8380 8398
    8926 9120 9124 9143 9184
    9213 9331 9335 9401 9448

    7th Price - Rs. 100/-
    0053 0062 0094 0125 0226
    0268 0331 0351 0366 0454
    0485 0652 0728 0774 0989
    1043 1059 1117 1244 1254
    1429 1454 1460 1508 1519
    1567 1747 1834 1845 1911
    2045 2049 2213 2397 2426
    2454 2561 2626 2713 2841
    2854 3040 3272 3277 3328
    3346 3642 3697 3780 4003
    4211 4262 4282 4315 4431
    4527 4683 4792 4911 4915
    5080 5406 5437 5679 5767
    5799 5803 5966 6034 6104
    6117 6127 6172 6244 6248
    6327 6368 6395 6474 6497
    6539 6570 6604 6770 6876
    7040 7083 7142 7241 7347
    7379 7567 7576 7592 7670
    7897 7900 7957 8010 8072
    8076 8186 8197 8246 8257
    8272 8320 8333 8557 8612
    8624 8713 8722 8732 8749
    8891 9044 9057 9107 9188
    9501 9639 9674 9705 9917
    9965

    Where to check the result?

    • Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
    • On the home page, Find 'Karunya Plus KN 425' Result Today 16-6-2022
    • Click the link and it will take you to the result page
    • The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
    • People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
    • It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    X