YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala Lottery result Today: Check Karunya KR-554 result date, time, winning numbers and prize money

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 18: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of 'Karunya KR-554' on Saturday. It will be out at 3 pm today.

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    Kerala Lottery result Today: Check Karunya KR-554 result date, time, winning numbers and prize money

    As per the Kerala State Lottery Department, the live results will be available at 3 pm and the official results will be out after 4 pm.

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
    2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    5th Prize: Rs 2,000
    6th Prize: Rs 1,000
    7th Prize: Rs 500
    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Where to check the result?

    • Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
    • On the home page, Find 'Karunya KR-554' Result Today 18-6-2022
    • Click the link and it will take you to the result page
    • The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
    • People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
    • It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Comments

    More KERALA News  

    Read more about:

    kerala lottery

    Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 9:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X