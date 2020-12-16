Kerala Local Body election results LIVE: BJP opens account in Kannur Corporation

YouTube
    Kochi, Dec 16: Counting of votes for the Kerala local body election 2020 is underway. The counting of votes of all polling stations in a war is taking place at one table.

    The LDF and UDF are in a neck and neck battle in the corporations. The LDF is ahead in Thiruvananthapuram,Kollam and Kozhikode corporations, while the UDF is leading in Kochi and Thrissur corporations.

    Kerala Local Body election results: UDF leads in municipalities, LDG in corporations

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    12:22 PM, 16 Dec
    12:20 pm: Updates Grama Panchayat CPIM-led LDF-487 Congress-led UDF-383 OTH-38 NDA-22
    12:15 PM, 16 Dec
    LDF leads in 487 grama panchayats, UDF in 383, and NDA in 22.
    12:09 PM, 16 Dec
    Mavelikkara municipality: LDF- 9, UDF-9, NDA-9, LDF rebel-1
    11:57 AM, 16 Dec
    LDF gets majority in Pala municipality.
    11:57 AM, 16 Dec
    LDF candidate wins from the ward of opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.
    11:57 AM, 16 Dec
    11 UDF candidates win Kochi corporation.
    11:44 AM, 16 Dec
    BJP workers celebrate in Thiruvananthapuram
    11:43 AM, 16 Dec
    A close triangular fight has emerged in Thiruvananthapuram, where the LDF is leading in 20 of 100 wards, with the BJP-led NDA ahead in 13 and the UDF in four. In 2015, the LDF had won 42 wards and the BJP alliance had pushed the UDF to the third position after winning 34 seats.
    10:58 AM, 16 Dec
    Corporations- 6 LDF-8, UDF-2
    10:58 AM, 16 Dec
    Municipality-86 LDF-38 UDF-39 NDA -3 Others -6
    10:57 AM, 16 Dec
    District Panchayats-14 LDF-11 UDF-3
    10:57 AM, 16 Dec
    Block Panchayats-152 LDF-93 UDF-56 NDA-2
    10:57 AM, 16 Dec
    Trends so far: Gram Panchayats-941 LDF -403 UDF -341 NDA-29 Others-56
    10:53 AM, 16 Dec
    BJP opens account in Kannur Corporation
    10:52 AM, 16 Dec
    Congress-led UDF captured the Kalliot ward where the Youth Congress activists were killed in Kasargod Periya.
    10:44 AM, 16 Dec
    NDA is leading in total of 29 panchayats and 3 municipalities in the state.
    10:43 AM, 16 Dec
    UDF is leading 331 panchayats, 3 corporations, 39 municipalities, 4 district panchayats and 55 block panchayats.
    10:43 AM, 16 Dec
    LDF leading in 381 panchayats, 3 corporations, 39 municipalities, 10 district panchayats and 92 block panchayats.
    10:42 AM, 16 Dec
    Of the six corporations in the state, the Left is ahead in four and UDF is ahead in two corporations. In the municipalities, the UDF is leading in 47, while the Left is ahead in 27 and the BJP in 4.
    10:25 AM, 16 Dec
    Alappuzha district: Block panchayat- LDF leads in 9, UDF leads in 2.
    10:25 AM, 16 Dec
    Pathanamthitta district panchayat: LDF - 9, UDF-5.
    10:25 AM, 16 Dec
    Alappuzha Grama panchayath: LDF leads in 27, UDF leads in 15 , others in two and NDA 1.
    10:17 AM, 16 Dec
    Congress-led front wins in Chalakkudy municipality with 13 seats.
    10:16 AM, 16 Dec
    Left front wins in Palai municipality with 5 seats.
    10:16 AM, 16 Dec
    Left front wins in Kottayam municipality with 7 seats.
    10:12 AM, 16 Dec
    Kerala: As per early trends of the local body poll results, NDA leading in 5 wards, LDF- 21- UDF -27, Others- 5, in Kochi Corporation
    10:08 AM, 16 Dec
    "It was a sure seat. I can't say what happened. There was no problem in the party. There was a problem with the voting machine. That may be the reason for BJP's victory. I've not decided to go to court with voting machine issue so far. Will check what happened exactly," N Venugopal says
    9:51 AM, 16 Dec
    The CPM candidate in the booth where CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence is located in Dharmadam in Kannur district has won.
    9:50 AM, 16 Dec
    LDF takes early lead in 266-gram panchayats, 74 block panchayats, 10 district panchayats, 38 municipalities and three corporations. UDF is trailing behind LDF.
    9:48 AM, 16 Dec
    Congress-led front wins three divisions while Left front wins two in Irinjalakuda municipality, Thrissur.
    Read more about:

    X