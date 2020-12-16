Kerala Local Body election results LIVE: BJP opens account in Kannur Corporation

Kerala local body polls 2020: Left front is going to achieve an iconic victory in the polls, says CM

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kochi, Dec 16: Counting of votes for the Kerala local body election 2020 is underway. The counting of votes of all polling stations in a war is taking place at one table.

The LDF and UDF are in a neck and neck battle in the corporations. The LDF is ahead in Thiruvananthapuram,Kollam and Kozhikode corporations, while the UDF is leading in Kochi and Thrissur corporations.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Newest First Oldest First 12:20 pm: Updates Grama Panchayat CPIM-led LDF-487 Congress-led UDF-383 OTH-38 NDA-22 LDF leads in 487 grama panchayats, UDF in 383, and NDA in 22. Mavelikkara municipality: LDF- 9, UDF-9, NDA-9, LDF rebel-1 LDF gets majority in Pala municipality. LDF candidate wins from the ward of opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. 11 UDF candidates win Kochi corporation. Kerala: BJP workers celebrate in Thiruvananthapuram, where counting is on, for #KeralaLocalBodyElection2020



As per early trends of the local body poll results, the NDA is leading in 13 wards pic.twitter.com/hbvlBZroqt — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020 BJP workers celebrate in Thiruvananthapuram A close triangular fight has emerged in Thiruvananthapuram, where the LDF is leading in 20 of 100 wards, with the BJP-led NDA ahead in 13 and the UDF in four. In 2015, the LDF had won 42 wards and the BJP alliance had pushed the UDF to the third position after winning 34 seats. Corporations- 6 LDF-8, UDF-2 Municipality-86 LDF-38 UDF-39 NDA -3 Others -6 District Panchayats-14 LDF-11 UDF-3 Block Panchayats-152 LDF-93 UDF-56 NDA-2 Trends so far: Gram Panchayats-941 LDF -403 UDF -341 NDA-29 Others-56 BJP opens account in Kannur Corporation Congress-led UDF captured the Kalliot ward where the Youth Congress activists were killed in Kasargod Periya. NDA is leading in total of 29 panchayats and 3 municipalities in the state. UDF is leading 331 panchayats, 3 corporations, 39 municipalities, 4 district panchayats and 55 block panchayats. LDF leading in 381 panchayats, 3 corporations, 39 municipalities, 10 district panchayats and 92 block panchayats. Of the six corporations in the state, the Left is ahead in four and UDF is ahead in two corporations. In the municipalities, the UDF is leading in 47, while the Left is ahead in 27 and the BJP in 4. Alappuzha district: Block panchayat- LDF leads in 9, UDF leads in 2. Pathanamthitta district panchayat: LDF - 9, UDF-5. Alappuzha Grama panchayath: LDF leads in 27, UDF leads in 15 , others in two and NDA 1. Congress-led front wins in Chalakkudy municipality with 13 seats. Left front wins in Palai municipality with 5 seats. Left front wins in Kottayam municipality with 7 seats. Kerala: As per early trends of the local body poll results, NDA leading in 5 wards, LDF- 21- UDF -27, Others- 5, in Kochi Corporation "It was a sure seat. I can't say what happened. There was no problem in the party. There was a problem with the voting machine. That may be the reason for BJP's victory. I've not decided to go to court with voting machine issue so far. Will check what happened exactly," N Venugopal says The CPM candidate in the booth where CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence is located in Dharmadam in Kannur district has won. LDF takes early lead in 266-gram panchayats, 74 block panchayats, 10 district panchayats, 38 municipalities and three corporations. UDF is trailing behind LDF. Congress-led front wins three divisions while Left front wins two in Irinjalakuda municipality, Thrissur. The polls were held in the four districts to elect representatives in 6,867 wards in 354 local bodies, including two Corporations and 31 municipalities. Vijayan later expressed confidence that the ruling Left Democratic Front would achieve an impressive victory in the crucial local body polls, considered a curtain raiser for the Assembly elections due next year. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, senior CPI(M) leader and Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Congress leader and former minister Aryadan Mohammed, IUML state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal and P KKunhalikutty, MP, were among those who voted in the third phase. The first phase for the southernmost districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki on December 8 recorded a turnout of 73.12 per cent. The second phase of the election held on December 10 for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts recorded a voting per cent of 76.78 per cent. As per latest details issued by the SEC, Kozhikode district recorded the highest turnout with 78.98 per cent, followed by Malappuram (78.86) and Kannur 77.54) Kasaragod recorded the lowest voter turnout with 77.14 per cent. The third and the final phase of the local body polls concluded in Kerala on Monday in the four northernmost districts, with 78.62 per cent turnout being recorded, according to the State Election Commission. The elections are considered to be a semi-final to the assembly elections expected to be held in April and May next year. A total of 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 87 municipalities, 14 district panchayats and six corporations are up for grabs. In the Kochi corporation’s North Island ward, N Venugopal of the Congres lost to the BJP by one vote. The fight in Thiruvananthapuram is close and initial leads show the LDF is leading in 5 wards and the BJP in 3, while the Congress is ahead in 2. The BJP holds the lead in the Palakkad municipality, while the LDF is leading in Neyyattinkara, Varkala municipalities. Congress-led front leading in 47 municipalities, Left from on 27 and NDA on 4. Congress-led front leads in 16 panchayats and Left front in 8 in Ernakulam. Left front leading in seven wards, both Congress-led front and NDA lead in two wards each in Alappuzha municipality. In the Alappuzha municipality the Left front leads in 12, Congress-led front in one and NDA in 2 The Congress-led front leads in 46, Left front in 37 and NDA in six divisions in 11 municipalities and Kochi corporation in Ernakulam. Congress led front leading in 46, the Left in 37 and NDA in six divisions in the 11 municipalities and Kochi corporation in Ernakulam. The results so far: Gram panchayats: LDF - 161 UDF - 149 NDA - 15 Block panchayats: LDF - 54 UDF - 23 BJP - 1 Corporations: LDF - 3 UDF - 3 Municipalities: LDF - 28 UDF - 45 NDA - 5 District panchayats: LDF - 7 UDF - 6 Initial leads in the first hour of counting show the LDF leading in panchayats and municipalities, with UDF coming in as a close second. Pathanamthitta district panchayat leads: Left front and Congress-led front both leading in 4 while NDA in 1. CPM-led LDF is maintaining lead in Onchiyam grama panchayat. In Trivandrum corporation, the LDF is leading in 10 seats, the UDF in one seat and the NDA in two seats. Congress-led front wins three divisions while Left front wins two in Irinjalakuda municipality, Thrissur. LDF takes early lead in 266-gram panchayats, 74 block panchayats, 10 district panchayats, 38 municipalities and three corporations. UDF is trailing behind LDF. The CPM candidate in the booth where CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence is located in Dharmadam in Kannur district has won.