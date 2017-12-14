Kerala law student's murder: Convict Ameerul Islam gets death sentence

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Thursday pronounced the death sentence for Ameerul Islam, a migrant worker from Assam, who had been convicted in Kerala law student's murder and rape case.

The court Tuesday had found Islam guilty under Sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 449 (trespassing into house) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC.

The law student was found dead on 28 April 2016, in her house in Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district of Kerala at her home by her mother Rajeshwari.

Ameerul Islam was arrested 50 days after the gruesome incident for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old Dalit woman at Perumbavoor in Kerala.

The 23-year-old Islam, hailing from Assam's Nagaon district, was taken into custody from Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. He had left Perumbavoor soon after allegedly committing the murder on April 28.

The victim, a law student, hailed from a poor family. She was raped and brutally assaulted using sharp-edged weapons before being murdered at her house on April 28 in 2016.

OneIndia News