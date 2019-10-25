  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala ISIS: Accused persons were planning suicide attacks in India says NIA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 25: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against one person from Palakkad in Kerala in connection with an Islamic State related case.

    The NIA charged Riyas Aboobacker in connection with a case registered in 2015.

    The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched from mid-2015 onwards by 14 accused persons from Kasaragod district of Kerala and their associates, to physically join and support the terrorist organiation ISIS in Afghanistan/Syria.

    File photo of Riyas Aboobacker, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged links with IS links
    File photo of Riyas Aboobacker, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged links with IS links

    Subsequently, the 14 accused persons had joined the ISIS in Afghanistan/Syria during May-July, 2016.

    NIA charges seven Kerala Muslims in ISIS Wandoor case

    During April, 2019, it was reliably learnt that Riyas Abobacker and his 3 associates have all been radicalised , under influence of the absconding accused persons. Riyas was arrested on April 28, 2019.

    Investigation has established that Riyas was radicalized on the ideology of ISIS from 2017 onwards, under the influence of absconding accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla and Ashfak Majeed through social media platforms.

    From July, 2018 onwards he had contacted his associates and shared the ideology of ISI Sbesides his intention to perform hijra to the Islamic State announced by the terrorist organisation.

    To hit Kashmir and Punjab together ISI activates its K2 plan

    In October, 2018, Riyas had organised conspiracy meetings at Kochi, wherein he had decided to commit suicide attacks for furthering the activities of ISIS in India. he had also motivated and sought support from his co-conspirators for carrying out the terrorist acts.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia suicide attacks isis kerala

    Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 6:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue