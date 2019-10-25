Kerala ISIS: Accused persons were planning suicide attacks in India says NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 25: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against one person from Palakkad in Kerala in connection with an Islamic State related case.

The NIA charged Riyas Aboobacker in connection with a case registered in 2015.

The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched from mid-2015 onwards by 14 accused persons from Kasaragod district of Kerala and their associates, to physically join and support the terrorist organiation ISIS in Afghanistan/Syria.

Subsequently, the 14 accused persons had joined the ISIS in Afghanistan/Syria during May-July, 2016.

NIA charges seven Kerala Muslims in ISIS Wandoor case

During April, 2019, it was reliably learnt that Riyas Abobacker and his 3 associates have all been radicalised , under influence of the absconding accused persons. Riyas was arrested on April 28, 2019.

Investigation has established that Riyas was radicalized on the ideology of ISIS from 2017 onwards, under the influence of absconding accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla and Ashfak Majeed through social media platforms.

From July, 2018 onwards he had contacted his associates and shared the ideology of ISI Sbesides his intention to perform hijra to the Islamic State announced by the terrorist organisation.

To hit Kashmir and Punjab together ISI activates its K2 plan

In October, 2018, Riyas had organised conspiracy meetings at Kochi, wherein he had decided to commit suicide attacks for furthering the activities of ISIS in India. he had also motivated and sought support from his co-conspirators for carrying out the terrorist acts.