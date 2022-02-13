Kerala Guv calls 'Hijab row' a deliberate conspiracy to push Muslim young women back into four walls

Hijab issue should have been resolved amicably instead of politicising it: Chhattisgarh CM

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday termed the ongoing hijab row as a deliberate & conscious conspiracy to push Muslim young women back into the four walls of their homes.

Responding to the raging issue, he told reporters that,''I strongly feel that this is not a controversy, but a deliberate & conscious conspiracy to push Muslim young women back into the four walls of their homes.

Noting that Muslim girls are doing "so well" everywhere and so they need encouragement, Khan said,''They are doing so well, much better than boys. This is an attempt to discourage them.''

''In Arab societies, there were people who used to bury their infant girls immediately after birth. Islam put an end to it, but that mindset still prevails. First, they invented triple talaq, then hijab, & then other kinds of things to keep Muslim women oppressed,'' he said.

''India is being asked to believe that hijab is intrinsic. If we accept that argument, Muslim girls will be pushed again to their homes because if they can't pursue education, their interest in education will diminish,'' Kerala Governor said.

The controversy erupted towards the end of December when a few women students in hijabs were denied entry into a government pre-university college in Udupi in Karnataka.

To counter this, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves.

Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 15:50 [IST]