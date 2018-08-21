  • search

Kerala Floods: Pinarayi Vijayan holds all-party meeting

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kochi, Aug 21: An all-party meet called by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was held on Tuesday to discuss the rehabilitation of people languishing in the relief camps.

    File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Efforts to restore essential services is going on parallel with relief and rescue in Kerala, where at least a thousand people are still stranded at five villages around Chengannur - a town in Alappuzha.

    With floodwater receding in some areas, lack of clean drinking water and diseases due to mosquito infestation, especially in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, have become a big concern.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that over one million people were sheltered in 3,274 relief camps in Kerala. Rains that battered the state for over a week finally provided a relief on Monday.

    Also Read | Kerala floods declared calamity of 'severe nature'

    Vijayan said that the annual outlay for Kerala in the present fiscal was Rs 37,248 crore and the "damages caused by the floods could be as high as the total outlay in a five year plan period".

    The Chief Minister said that the total contributions received towards the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund so far was Rs 210 crore while another Rs 160 crore had been pledged.

    Also Read | How to help flood-hit people of Kerala

    A total of 602 marooned people were rescued on Monday. Meanwhile, the Centre has declared the Kerala flood situation as a 'severe' calamity.

    Read more about:

    kerala floods kerala rains floods in kerala

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue