Kerala fed up with LDF, UDF, sees BJP as alternative: Amit Shah

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday exuded confidence that the BJP will perform well in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

"The people of Kerala are fed up with LDF and UDF. The people here are seeing Bharatiya Janata Party as an alternative. I am sure that we will perform well in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections," he said.

Shah targetted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case, asking him to explain whether his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar was involved in the scam.

Justifying the investigation by central agencies in the scam, he said if any scandal takes place in the country, it will be probed by the Indian agencies and not those from the UN.

Senior BJP leader K S Radhakrishnan is the party''s candidate in Tripunithura, considered as an "A" class constituency by its leadership.

The roadshow started at East fort of the town, capital of erstwhile Kochi kingdom, culminated near the Poornathrayeesa temple. Hundreds of sloganeering BJP workers and supporters holding party flags accompanied the open vehicle carrying Shah.

in large numbers gathered on either side of the road cheered as the senior BJP leader greeted them from the top of decorated mini truck.

by the response received from the public to the roadshow, Shah said many people have gathered in this small town to participate in the programme, which shows that the people of the state will lend their support to the saffron party to remove the alternating corrupt governments of the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF.

After concluding the 30-minute programme commenced at 11.10 am, Shah left for Kanjirappally in Kottayam district for participating in a public meeting organised in Ponkunnam.

Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP K J Alphonse is the party candidate in Kanjirappally constituency.