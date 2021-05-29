Kerala extends lockdown till June 9: Parcel allowed in hotels, Banks to open 3 days a week

Father-in-law-son-in-law combo to new opposition leader; first session of 15th Kerala Assembly on May 24

Thiruvananthapuram, May 29: The Kerala government on Saturday announced one more week extension of the statewide lockdown till June 9, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the extension of the shutdown at a press conference here.

The state has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

The chief minister also announced withdrawal of "triple lockdown" in Malappuram district, where the number of cases was high. However, the general lockdown will continue in the district along with other districts in the state.

Kerala lockdown: What's allowed and what's not

Dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed and bakeries will remain open till 7.30 pm.

Shops selling food, groceries, fruits and vegetables allowed.

All industries can function with minimal staff, not to exceed 50% strength.

Parcel allowed in hotels

Textiles, jewellery shops and footwear shops can be opened from 9am to 5pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Bars and liquor outlets will remain shut.

Banks will function till 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The police will not restrict traditional fishers and hawkers.

People travelling to hospitals or to the vaccination centres to get their COVID-19 jab allowed.

Movement of the house helps and caregivers for elderly and bedridden persons also have been permitted. They should carry a self-attested declaration with them.

Last week, the triple lockdown was withdrawn in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

The government had earlier extended statewide lockdown twice--on May 16 and May 23--after reviewing the situation.

A total of 23,513 new COVID19 cases, 28,100 recoveries, and 198 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Kerala. And with that, the active cases stand at 2,33,034. A total of 1,41,759 samples tested in the last 24 hours.