Kerala elections: Date of swearing-in of new govt to be fixed after LDF meeting, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, May 3: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said a date on the swearing-in of the new LDF cabinet and proposed new faces would be decided after a meeting of the Left front.

The LDF meeting has to be first held only after which these matters would be decided,Vijayan told reporters here. A decision on when the crucial LDF meeting is to be held has also not yet been taken, he said.

Asked if there will be newcomers, the left leader said there will be new faces.

"What is the doubt? But discussions have to be held with various allies, only after which a clear picture would emerge," Vijayan said. The new government''s priority will be Covid related activities and to bring down the soaring cases. "We all need to put up a strong fight against Covid.Efforts are on to get more vaccines.We have got some, however, that is not enough," he said, adding, there will be no slackness on this score.

What the new government was planning to do had been made clear inthe election manifesto. The stress will also be on coming out with various projects to reduce unemployment among the youth, Vijayan said.