YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala: Ecstasy worth crores seized

    By
    |

    Kochi, June 06: Two kgs of MDMA, estimated to be worth crores of rupees, were seized on Saturday and two persons arrested in this connection, police said. The seizure, one of the biggest ever in Kerala, was effected near Angamaly in Ernakulam district, they said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Also known as ecstasy, the drug was brought from Chennai to be sold in several places in Kerala.

    The vehicle used to transport the narcotic was also seized, they said.

    The arrested men had been staying in a rented house at Munambam in Ernakulam district.

    More KERALA News  

    Read more about:

    kerala drugs

    Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 8:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X