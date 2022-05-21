YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala cuts state tax on petrol by Rs 2.41, diesel by Rs 1.36

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 21: The Kerala government on Saturday announced a cut in tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively, following reduction of fuel price by the Centre.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Announcing the cut on state tax, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal said the Union government has partially reduced the huge tax imposed by it. He, however, welcomed the Centre's decision.

    "The Union government has partially reduced the huge tax on petrol and diesel. Kerala government welcomes this decision," Balagopal said in a statement.

    "...state government will reduce state tax on the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively," he said.

    The Union government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers battering under high fuel prices that has also pushed inflation to a multi-year high.

    The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.

    Comments

    More KERALA News  

    Read more about:

    kerala petrol prices

    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 22:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X