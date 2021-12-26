YouTube
    Kerala Cong chief warns Shashi Tharoor: Fall in line or will be removed from party

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kannur(Ker), Dec 26: Kerala PCC (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran on Sunday warned Congress MP Shashi Tharoor of removing from the party if he fails to fall in line with its decisions.

    Speaking at a press conference in Kannur, he said, "Shashi Tharoor is only a single man in the party. One Shashi Tharoor is not the Congress. If he falls in line with the party decision, he will remain a part of it and if not, then he will be out."

    Kerala Cong chief warns Shashi Tharoor: Fall in line or will be removed from party

    His statement comes after Tharoor refused to sign a letter prepared by the MPs from the party-led UDF to the Centre against the Kerala government's semi-high speed rail corridor. His praise of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his "investment-friendly" initiatives has only added to growing discontent among party workers.

    Responding to criticism by his party colleagues, Tharoor had tweeted that on some issues it is necessary to put political differences aside. He had also said that he would reveal his opinion on the Silver Line project after studying it. The KPCC president said everyone is entitled to their own opinions, "but be it Shashi Tharoor or K Sudhakaran, no one has the authority to oppose party directions". "Such an authority has not been given to anyone in the party, not even an MP," he added.

    The party has now sought an explanation in writing over the development after which it will take a decision. PTI

    Story first published: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 19:58 [IST]
    X