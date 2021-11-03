YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala CM bats for pubs in IT parks

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 03: The Kerala government is planning to open pubs in the state's IT parks.

    Replying to a question in the State Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that many IT firms, keen to establish their units in IT parks in the state, have pointed out the lack of facilities like pubs there, PTI reported.

    Kerala CM bats for pubs in IT parks

    He said the representatives sent by such IT firms for studying the facilities in the IT parks have reported to their management about the lack of such facilities.

    The CM said the government had considered the matter but could not materialise it due to the lockdown induced by COVID-19 pandemic.

    Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, told reporters that he will make his stand clear on the matter after discussing it at the UDF meeting.
    (PTI)

    More PINARAYI VIJAYAN News  

    Read more about:

    pinarayi vijayan kerala

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 14:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X