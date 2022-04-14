Kerala: Christians observe Maundy Thursday

Fact check: The truth behind the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14: Christians in Kerala observed Maundy Thursday today, in commemoration of Jesus Christ's institution of Eucharist during the Last Supper.

Special services were held in churches across the state, with priests washing the feet of the laity, symbolically recreating Jesus Christ washing the feet of his 12 disciples.

In Kochi, Major Archbishop of the Syro Malabar Church Cardinal Mar George Alancherry led the services at St Mary's Basilica in Ernakulam. Similar rituals were performed in churches belonging to other Christian denominations.

Maundy Thursday is also a time for the reunion of families and the preparation of unleavened bread or 'Pesaha Appam', denoting breaking the bread, which Jesus Christ distributed to his disciples.

Thursday, April 14, 2022