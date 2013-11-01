Kerala celebrates state-formation day

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 : Kerala today celebrates its state-formation anniversary as "classical language" day, rejoicing the elevation of Malayalam to the coveted status earlier this year.

Cultural programmes, seminars and honouring of writers and artists are being organised as part of the celebrations in the state capital and other centres.

Malayalam was conferred the "classical" status by the Centre after prolonged campaigning by the government with the support of writers, academics and linguists. The present state of Kerala was formed on November 1, 1956 by integrating the erstwhile Malabar district under the British rule during the colonial era, with the princely states of Travancore and Cochin.

Kerala Piravi Day Three women in traditional dresses on the occasion of Kerala state-formation day on November 1, 2013. Kerala Piravi Day Women in traditional dresses on the occasion of Kerala state-formation day on November 1, 2013. Kerala Piravi Day A Malayalam family dressed in traditional attired on Kerala state-formation day on November 1, 2013. Kerala Piravi Day A cultural programme underway on the occasion of Kerala state-formation day on November 1, 2013.

