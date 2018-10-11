India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Kerala: Case registered against woman for making casteist remarks against Pinarayi Vijayan

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11: Kerala Police on Thursday registered a case against a woman on charges of making casteist and offensive remarks against CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The woman was seen making the comments during a protest against Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala Temple.

    [Despite review petition, Kerala government to implement Sabarimala verdict]

    Casteist slur against Kerala CM lands woman in soup

    The case was filed against the lady, hailing from Pathanamthitta, upon the complaint of SNDP member V. Sunil Kumar. The slur had invited widespread criticism on social media.

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple has inspired Muslim women to demand entry into mosques.

    [Sabarimala verdict: Supreme Court says no urgent hearing on review plea]

    Earlier on September 28, the Supreme Court had allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.

    Read more about:

    kerala pinarayi vijayan woman

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue