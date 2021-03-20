Kerala assembly elections 2021: Mathrubhumi C-Voter survey says Vijayan likely to retain power

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 20: The LDF in Kerala is likely to win 75 to 83 seats according to the Mathrubhumi C-Voter survey.

The pre-poll results say that the LDF will win around 75 to 83 seats in the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021. The UDF would get 56-64 and the NDA 0-2. The LDF would bag 40.9 per cent of the votes, while the UDF will get 37.9 per cent and the NDA 16.6, the survey also says.

The biggest issue faced by the voters who took part in the survey was unemployment, with 41.8 flagging the issue 10.4 per cent said corruption was an issue whole 4.8 per cent said it was law and order.

One of the major factors influencing the voting would be the Kerala Gold Smuggling case. While 25.2 per cent said that the smuggling issue would influence their voting, 20.2 pointed out the Sabarimala issue. COVIDD-19 and flood relief fund would influence the voting pattern of 13 and 8 per cent of the voters.

The Mathrubhumi C-Voter survey took 51 ays and covered 14,931 people from 40 constituencies who were in the age group of 18 to to 85 years of age.