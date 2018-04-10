Kerala: Accused in suicide case dies in hospital following alleged custodial torture

Sreejith, an accused in an alleged suicide case in Varapuzha, in which a man committed suicide after a gang attacked his house, has passed away in a hospital. The family has alleged that he was tortured in police custody.

Sreejith, 26, a resident of Devaswompadam, Varapuzha, was picked up from his residence around 11 pm on Friday by plainclothes policemen. Around 4 am on Sunday, he was brought to the emergency department of Aster Medcity on referral from Ernakulam Medical College in a critical condition.

On arrival, he complained of abdominal pain, vomiting and inability to pass urine.

Varapuzha police had registered a case against 14 persons and arrested 10 in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man, who was found hanging in his house after a gang attacked his house on April 6.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day