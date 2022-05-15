YouTube
    Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP’s anti-encroachment drive

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 15: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday hold a key meeting of AAP MLAs on the anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic bodies in different parts of the city.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    The three civic bodies have been carrying out demolitions in several parts of Delhi, including Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Karol Bagh, Khyala, and Lodhi Colony.

    The meeting will begin at 11 am at Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines during which a strategy will be chalked out to counter the BJP over the demolition drive, officials said on Sunday.

    Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for Saturday but was cancelled following the massive fire in a building in Mundka in which at least 27 people have died.

    On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to stop the "destruction" in the name of anti-encroachment drive.

    The deputy chief minister had also slammed the "bulldozer politics" of the BJP and claimed that the civic bodies were planning to raze 63 lakh dwellings in the national capital.

    arvind kejriwal

    X