  • search
Trending Donald Trump Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kejriwal, Sisodia visit GTB Hospital to meet those injured in violence

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the GTB Hospital to meet those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi.

    Kejriwal, Sisodia visit GTB Hospital to meet those injured in violence

    At least seven people were killed and scores of others were injured in the violence between pro and anti CAA groups in the area on Monday.

    With death toll at 8, northeast Delhi remains extremely tense

    Clashes were continuing for the third day on Tuesday. Kejriwal earlier attended a high-level meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the situation.

    Earlier, Kejriwal, Sisodia and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders at Raj Ghat said, "The entire country is worried about the violence that took place in Delhi in past two days. There has been loss of lives & properties. If violence increases it will affect everyone. All us are here to offer our prayers to Gandhi Ji who was a follower of non-violence."

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal manish sisodia violence

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 16:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X