Kejriwal pulls up top hospital officials for lapses

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on Nov 28, pulled up the top officials of GB Pant hospital for the said schemes for not being implemented in totality. He himself monitors the health schemes of free medicines and surgery in private hospitals & resolution of complaints on the helpline numbers.

In the last few days, the reports which have been submitted to the Chief Minister, showed that there were lapses in implementation of these pro-people schemes.

Medicinal availability was not completely implemented, referral to private hospitals for free surgery was not made possible in totality.

The Kejriwal-led Delhi Government had launched the scheme under which all medicines are given for free to the patients at the government hospitals and patients are referred to private hospitals for free surgery if they don't get their surgery done within 30-days at government hospitals.

In addition to it, a helpline number has been issued by the government for patients and their attendants to lodge complaints. The hospital has to ensure that each complaint is attended to and is resolved.

However, in the case of GB Pant hospital, there were lapses found in implentation of the schemes. Hearing Medical Director of GB Pant, the Kejriwal said that any additional help required for the betterment of the hospital will be provided as soon as possible, but the lapses should be done away with immediately.

The Chief Minister directed the Medical Director & other officials of the hospital to resolve all issues and come with a report on the same by next Tuesday (7-days).

