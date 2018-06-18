Kejriwal isolated, seeking support from everywhere says Congress

The Congress defended its decision to not join other opposition parties in supporting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his standoff with Delhi LG Anil Baijal , calling the AAP leader's "dharna in an air-conditioned room" a "drama", and alleging that his party does not stands for any ideology.

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said it is not his party but Kejriwal who is feeling isolated and seeking support from everywhere as he is losing his credibility and vote base rapidly.

He also played down the support extended to Kejriwal by four chief ministers, including heads of three regional parties, saying they would not fight the polls in Delhi and it is the AAP leader who will face the people.

The voters will opt for the Congress and not the AAP, he claimed.

"Why should the Congress feel isolated? It is Kejriwal who is feeling isolated and seeking support from everywhere," he said.

The Congress has been criticised in some quarters for keeping away from support extended by several opposition parties.

Calling Kejriwal's ongoing dharna at the LG's office "stupid", Khera said it was a "drama" and took a jibe at him, saying he does not need any more exposure as he has been exposed enough.

The four chief ministers should have been allowed to meet Kejriwal, he said, but added that the Raj Niwas should not be made a playground for politics for anyone.

Khera alleged the AAP is a party without any ideology. "This is the first party in country which has no ideology," he said.

Referring to Punjab AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira's alleged pro-Khalistan remarks, he questioned if people want the Congress to join hands with a party like this. This would never happen, he said.

While Kejriwal has apologised to BJP leaders in their defamation cases against him, he has not done to Congress leaders, Khera said.

If the Delhi chief minister had the people's interests on his mind, then he would apologised gracefully to the city's Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash who was "bashed" by his MLAs, he said.

