Scrub typhus claims 2 lives in Kerala: What is it? Signs, symptoms, treatment and more

KEAM admit card 2022 released

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 15: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical or KEAM admit card 2022 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit cards can be downloaded with the help of the application number and password that is system generated. "KEAM-2022 Admit Card for Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Examination is available. Candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Course can download Admit Card. Login into the Candidate Portal," read a statement on the official website.

The admit card will have details such as name of the candidates and also the schedule of the examinations. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will hold the KEAM 2022 exam on July 4. The exam is held as a state level entrance test for admission to engineering, architecture and medical (pharmacy) courses at various institutes in Kerala.

The KEAM admit card 2022 is available on cee.kerala.gov.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 15:28 [IST]