  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    KEAM 2019 application form: When will it be out?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 6: KEAM 2019 application form will most likely be made available in the first week of February 2019. KEAM or Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical exam is conducted by Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, annually for admission into engineering courses.

    Once the KEAM 2019 application form is made available, it can be downloaded from www.cee-kerala.org. Stay tuned to this page for latest updates on KEAM 2019.

    KEAM

    The exam dates have already been announced. The exam is scheduled for April 23 and 24, 2019 in offline mode. The examination will be conducted in 352 centers including 14 districts in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

    The question papers will consist of questions in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

    Filling up KEAM 2019 application form may include the following steps:

    • Registration 
    • Filling up KEAM Application Form
    • Payment of Application Fee 
    • Print-out of the Application Form

    Documents required to apply for KEAM 2019:

    • A vaild Email ID and Mobile Number.
    • Scanned copies of Photograph, Signature and Left Hand Thumb Impression (as per the insructions).
    • Class 10 mark sheet.
    • Income Certificate
    • Category Certificate

    Read more about:

    exam results

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue