KCR insulted not just PM, but institution: Irani on Telangana CM not receiving PM at airport

Hyderabad, July 2: Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday came down heavily on Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for breaking the protocol of welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Hyderabad to attend the National Executive Meet of the BJP, at the airport.

Speaking at a press conference, she slammed the KCR of insulting the Prime Minister as well as the institution.

"Telangana CM KCR insulted not just an individual but also an institution. He jeopardised the integrity of the constitution. Politics may be a circus for KCR's party, but for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers it is a medium for social emancipation and nation-building," news agency quoted Irani as saying at a press meet.

Talking to the mediapersons about the national executive meet, she said, "BJP national president JP Nadda addressed the party's national executive meet where he mentioned the pro-poor welfare policies of the Modi government. In the last eight years, our government worked for the empowerment of women and assisted youth in servicing the nation," she added.

"BJP national president spoke elaborately on government schemes on Jan Dhan Yojana which has provided economic support to close to 45 crore people, Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat scheme along with mentioning social service schemes and policies for farmers," she stated.

For the third time in the last six months, KCR refused to receive PM Modi at the airport on his arrival in the city. However, he made time to welcome Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport.

