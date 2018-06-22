Kashmir’s most wanted: Top 12 terrorists on hit list

With the Indian Army deciding to go all out in Kashmir, a new hit list has been released.

The list comprises 12 most wanted terrorists, most of whom fall under the A++ category. The Indian Army has been given a free hand to track and kill the terrorists.

Top 12 terrorists of the Kashmir Valley:

Babar Nadeem: Lashkar-e-Tayiba

Sameer Ahmad Bhat: AGuH

Burhan Majeed Koka: AGuH

Tawseef Ahmad Thokar: Hizbul Mujahideen

Tauseef Ahmed Bhat: Hizbul Mujahideen

Muzammil Nabi: Jaish-e-Mohammad

Basharat Ahmad Shah: Lashkar-e-Tayiba

Shohail Ahmad Dar: Lashkar-e-Tayiba

Nasir Ahmed Dar: Lashkar-e-Tayiba

Ashiq Hussain Ganie: Jaish-e-Mohammad

Zubair Ahmad Bhat: Jaish-e-Mohammad

