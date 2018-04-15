Kashmir: Terror recruitment touches dizzying heights as Army releases new hit-list

There has been a steep rise in the number of terrorists being recruited in Kashmir. Both the Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad have been pursuing an active social media campaign to recruit terrorists.

At least 75 per cent of the recruitments have been reported from the South Kashmir region which has four districts. The recruitments have been on the rise even as the Army launched a fresh offensive to weed out terrorists.

There has been a multi-fold increase in the number of recruitments. While in 2011 it stood at 23, by 2017 it increased to 100.

The Hizbul Mujahideen, in particular, has upped the ante and has been on a recruiting spree. In fact, an Intelligence report points towards the recruitment of nearly 50 youth into the Hizbul Mujahideen in the Baramulla area of Kashmir this year.

The Intelligence has identified, both Baramulla and Shopian as trouble spots. A large number of terrorists have been found in these areas and hence the Army's counter-offensive became extremely important, an Intelligence Bureau official said.

Further, the Jaish-e-Mohammad which is backing the Hizbul Mujahideen has openly said that it would avenge the death of terrorists. In a statement, the Jaish spokesperson said that they would avenge every drop of blood of Kashmiri people and this jihad will continue till the mission of freedom is achieved. Hizbul Mujahideen should not feel alone, the Jaish Fidayeen are with them. We will together avenge the Indian oppression, the Jaish further said.

Another cause for concern is that Ramadan is approaching. Normally terrorists tend to up the ante at this time and cool off during the Holy month. This is another reason behind the sudden aggression by terrorists.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that these operations are important. The terrorists had begun to once again raise their ugly head in the Valley. The terrorists killed in the encounters were locals and they were planning to create another unrest in the Valley.

The Hizbul Mujahideen has been under immense pressure since the past couple of months. There were even reports that its chief Sayed Salahuddin was asked to step down as the group was under-performing in the Valley. The Hizbul Mujahideen, in fact, was asked to step up the heat in the Valley in a bid to give the foreign terrorist groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba a break.

Sources said that these operations were aimed at breaking the back of the Hizbul Mujahideen. The very fact that top commanders of the outfit such as Rouf Khandey were killed speaks volumes about the operation.

Such encounters are likely to continue for several months more. Intelligence reports estimate the presence of 215 terrorists in the Valley. While on one hand, Pakistan would attempt to push more terrorists through the Line of Control and International Border, the locals too have been asked to step up operations. Operations in the days to come would look to target the local terrorists who have refused to surrender or give up arms, the source also added.

New hit-list:

1.Riyaz Naikoo alias Zubair Ul Islam, Hizbul Chief Of Kashmir Valley from Beighpora Pulwama

Category A++

2. Showkat Tak, alias Abu Huzaifa, Lashkar Commander Pulwama from Panzgham Pulwama

Category A++

3. Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Moosa, Ansar Chief from Noorpora Awantipora

Category A++

4. Zeenat Ul islam alias Usman Hizb Area Commander Shopian from Shopian

Category A++

5. Dr Saifullah alias Abu Musaib, Hizb Commander Srinagar Area From Malangpora Pulwama Category A++

6. Saddam Padder alias Zaid, Hizb Commander Shopian from Heff Shopian Category A++

7. Altaf Kachroo alias Mooin ul Islam, Hizb Commander Kulgam From Redwini Kulgam

Category A++

8. Naveed Jatt alias Abu Hanzalla From Pakistan Hizb Commander Rajpora to Newa, Category A++

9. Sameer Ahmad alias Sameer Tiger resident of Drabgam Pulwama

Category A++

