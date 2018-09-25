Karyakarta Mahakumbh: Amit Shah tears into Congress, says 'Rahul baba' day dreaming about winning

Bhopal, Sep 25: How can the Congress seek votes from the people of the country when the Manmohan Singh-led UPA goverment did not do anything worthwhile, asked BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday (September 25) in his address to over 10 lakh party workers at 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in Bhopal.

Shah, in his address at the Jambooree Maidan in Bhopal, heaped praise at the inititives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and took a jibe at the Congress president, saying 'Rahul baba' is day dreaming about winning polls.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh elections 2018: These 25 seats are a serious headache for Congress

"There is no village in India that does not have electricity, this was made possible because of PM Modi's vision..BJP has taken forward the work started by Deen Dayal Upadhyay under the leadership of Modi ji," he said.

He urged the party workers to reach out to voters and ensure that the BJP wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"BJP workers need to work and take BJP to every booth and village of India, let's resolve that BJP wins state and Lok Sabha elections," Shah said.

He also lauded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that the latter brought transparency in the state.

"The Congress party made Madhya Pradesh a 'bimaru state', on what basis will it ask for votes," he added.

Also Read | Congress trying to turn tide of upper caste anger in its favour by more tickets to community in MP

Chouhan, who addressed the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' earlier, exuded confidence that the BJP would win the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections to be held later this year.

"We are ready for the 2018 assembly elections, we want to achieve record win in these polls and win all parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh for BJP in 2019..MP is moving forward with the help of initiatives taken by PM Modi, we are going to make three expressways in the state," he said.

The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being held on the occasion of birth anniversary of Hindutva icon and Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.