    Karti Chidambaram moves anticipatory bail application in Delhi Court

    New Delhi, May 20: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday moved an anticipatory bail application in a Delhi court in connection with alleged visa scam case, news agency ANI reported.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted raids at nine locations belonging to both Karti and P Chidambaram on Tuesday.

    According to officials, between 2010 and 2014 the father-son duo allegedly granted visas to 250 Chinese nationals working at the Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) in Punjab, after receiving illegal payments of Rs 50 lakh.

    Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 14:15 [IST]
