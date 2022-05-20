Karti Chidambaram moves anticipatory bail application in Delhi Court

Karti Chidambaram took bribe to facilitate visas of Chinese nationals: CBI raid on

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 20: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday moved an anticipatory bail application in a Delhi court in connection with alleged visa scam case, news agency ANI reported.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted raids at nine locations belonging to both Karti and P Chidambaram on Tuesday.

According to officials, between 2010 and 2014 the father-son duo allegedly granted visas to 250 Chinese nationals working at the Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) in Punjab, after receiving illegal payments of Rs 50 lakh.

Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 14:15 [IST]