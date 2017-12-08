Karti challenges fresh ED summons in SC

Karti Chidambaram has moved the Supreme Court challenging the fresh summons issued against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED issued the summons to him under the Provision of Money Laundering Act in connection with the Aircel Maxis case.

The court has posted the matter for the first week of January while directing him to serve copies of his petition on the respondents.

Karti also challenged the ED's provisional attachment order dated September 23 in connection with the same case.

It may be recalled that Karti had earlier moved the Supreme Court challenging the lookout circular issued against him. He had said that he had to travel to the UK and as a result of the circular he was unable to do so.

The court, however, permitted him to travel abroad subject to several conditions.

OneIndia News