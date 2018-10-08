Karntaka bypolls 2018: DK Shivakumar in-charge of Ballari LS bypoll

Bengaluru, Oct 8: Congress state in-charge KC Venugopal is likely to arrive in Bengaluru on Monday to finalise the candidates for three Lok Sabha and two assembly by-polls.

Alliance partners Congress-JD(S) are yet to reach an agreement over candidate's name for Shivamogga Lok Sabha by-poll. JD(S) is also reportedly planning to field a candidate from the constituency. The Congress is reportedly putting pressure on JD(S) to support its candidate. Former Minister Kimmane Rathnakar and District President Shrinivas are probable Congress candidates for Shivamogga Lok Sabha by-poll.

Also Read | Dailyhunt Trust of the Nation poll: Will Modi return to the hot seat in 2019?

Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar to reportedly get responsibility of Lok Sabha by-polls in Ballari, bastoin of mining barons Reddy brothers. DK Shivakumar to select candidates and plan strategy for campaigning. However, District Congress leaders are reportedly upset over the decision of giving charge of Ballari to DK Shivakumar.

On the other hand, lobbying underway in BJP for Lok Sabha by-poll ticket from Ballari. Retired Judge NY Hanumanthappa, former MP J Shantha (sister of B Sriramulu), ex-MLA Suresh Babu and ex-MP S Fakirappa are contenders for BJP ticket.

Also Read | Karnataka by-polls: Surprised say political parties, but game is on

State BJP President, BS Yeddyurappa, said that State BJP to hold core committee meeting within two days to decide candidates for by-polls. Bypolls to be held in three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats in Karnataka on November 6.