Dailyhunt Trust of the Nation poll: Will Modi return to the hot seat in 2019?

Leading news app Dailyhunt is conducting a poll to assess the perception of the people about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's perfomance in the last 4.5 years. The poll 'Trust of the Nation' seeks to find out whether there has been any change in the popularity of PM Modi, who won with overwhelming majority in last Lok Sabha elections, since 2014.

PM Modi's government has taken many key decisions since assuming office in May 2014. Whether it is demonetisation, GST, surgical strikes or handling of the economy, the opinions have been mixed and varied. While the opposition has been criticising everything that the BJP-led government has done, supporters of the NDA have lauded. But all this aside what matters the most is how people feel about the NDA government's performance.

The recently conduted ABP-C-Voter 'Desh Ka Mood' survey predicted that the BJP-led NDA would get a majority if the elections were held now. The survey predicted 276 seats for the NDA and 112 seats for the Congress-led UPA. When it came to the people's first choice for the post of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi emerged as the frontrunner as per the survey.

In what may worry the BJP slightly, Modi's popularity slumped by at least 6% since the last survey aired.

In Uttar Pradesh, which is considered as politically the most important state, the BJP may not do as well as it did in 2014 when it bagged over 70 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. As per the survey, if Congress joins SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, their coalition will get 56 seats and the NDA may get only 24. In another scenario, if SP allies with BSP and stays away from the Congress, their alliance may get 42 seats and the NDA may secure 36; Congress-led UPA may only get 2 seats.

According to the survey, the NDA will manage to get 38 percent of the vote share while UPA's vote share will be 25 percent.

All in all, it will be tightrope walk for the BJP if it does not get majority in the Lok Sabha on its own and is forced to rely on allies to form government. In such a scenario, the BJP will not be able to rule with an iron fist. The upcoming 2019 elections is also a test of the 'Modi wave' on which the BJP heavily banks.