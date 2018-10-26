  • search

Karni Sena to organise a rally in Jaipur on October 27; Ravindra Jadeja’s wife to address it

By
    New Delhi,Oct 26: With the Assembly elections coming closure by the day, different caste groups are getting active in the states where elections are scheduled for November. In one such move, Karni Sena, the organisation that had been in the limelight for its protest against release of Padmawat the film that is based on Awadhi epic Padmawat written by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, is organising a rally in Jaipur on October 27.

    Representational Image

    Karni Sena is organising the rally in Jaipur stadium close to the memorial of former chief minister of Rajasthan and vice president of the country Bhairon Singh Shekhawat to decide the next course of action for the Assembly elections in the state.

    Karni Sena wanted a ban on the release of Bollywood film Padmawat of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But the most interesting part of the story is that the rally organised by Karni Sena in Jaipur will also also be attended by Ribava Jadeja - the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. People belonging to the Rajput community of the Jaipur region of the state will be attending it in a huge number.

    National president of Karni Sena Mahipal Singh Makrana said that some decisions will be taken in the rally. A call will also be taken that which party the Karni Sena plans to support in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Besides leaders and supporters of the Karni Sena from the Jaipur region, Ribava Jadeja the wife of cricketer Ravinder Jadeja has also consented to participate in the rally organised by Karni Sena. She will also address the rally who is president of the women wing of the Gujarat chapter of Karni Sena.

    There are several issues that Karni Sena wants to take up during the Assembly elections. Makrana said that the present issue for the organisation is SC/ST Act. Karni Sena is of the view that the Central government must withdraw changes made by in the law. If the Centre does not take the order back it will join hands with the organisations working for parity and equality and those protesting the law.

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 16:12 [IST]
