Karnataka Urban Local Body results: Congress wins 7, JD(S) 2, BJP 1

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 01: Congress State President DK Shivakumar expressed happiness as his party won by gaining seven out of ten Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Karnataka.

"Congress has won 7 out of the 10 Urban Local Bodies that went to polls. BJP has won only 1. I thank the people of Karnataka for placing their confidence in the Congress Party and punishing the BJP for its misrule. Overall, Congress won 119 seats, while BJP won just 56 and JD(S) 67," Shivkumar said in a tweet.

He urged Karnataka Congress party workers and leaders not to celebrate in any way and continue assisting people the best they can in this national health emergency, ANI reported.

"This is not a time to celebrate victory but to reaffirm our commitment to serve the people during these difficult times. I request Karnataka Congress party workers and leaders not to celebrate in any way and continue assisting people the best they can in this national health emergency", he also said.

Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, has thanked the voters who led the Congress party's grandeur in the elections to the local bodies.

"The result of this election is clear as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is ruling the state, has lost its referendum in times of hardship like corona, the government is playing with people's lives. Thus people have given a lesson to the BJP," he said according to the ANI report.

The elections for the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were held on Tuesday and the counting of votes was completed today. Out of the 10 Urban Local Bodies, Congress won 7, Bharatiya Janata Party has won one body poll and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) has won two.