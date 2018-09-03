Karnataka urban local body election results: 10 injured in acid attack at Congress rally

Bengaluru, Sep 3: Around 10 people were injured in an acid attack at Congress celebration rally in Karnataka's Tumkur on Monday. The injured people have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred during Congress candidate Inayatullah Khan's victory procession in Tumkur. The Congress candidate won from ward no 16. The motive behind the attack is not yet known.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest party in the Municipal Corporation. The BJP has won 12 wards, Congress -10 and JD(S)- 10 out of 35 wards in Tumkur city.

The Municipal Corporation of Tumkur went to the polls on August 31, 2018 and the election results are being declared on September 3, 2018.

More details are awaited.