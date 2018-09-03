  • search

Karnataka urban local body election results: 10 injured in acid attack at Congress rally

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bengaluru, Sep 3: Around 10 people were injured in an acid attack at Congress celebration rally in Karnataka's Tumkur on Monday. The injured people have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

    10 people injured in acid attack at Congress rally. Courtesy: ANI news
    10 people injured in acid attack at Congress rally. Courtesy: ANI news

    The incident occurred during Congress candidate Inayatullah Khan's victory procession in Tumkur. The Congress candidate won from ward no 16. The motive behind the attack is not yet known.

    Also Read | Karnataka urban local body election results: Only Independents won in this municipal council

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest party in the Municipal Corporation. The BJP has won 12 wards, Congress -10 and JD(S)- 10 out of 35 wards in Tumkur city.

    [Also Read: Karnataka urban local body election results: Congress wins 967, BJP 917 seats]

    The Municipal Corporation of Tumkur went to the polls on August 31, 2018 and the election results are being declared on September 3, 2018.

    More details are awaited.

    Read more about:

    congress bengaluru karnataka

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue